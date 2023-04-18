Welcome to New York … again: Taylor Swift spotted out in Manhattan

Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s busy touring the country, but it seems that whenever she gets some downtime, she heads back to one of her favorite places: New York City.

E! Online reports that on Monday night, Taylor had dinner with friend Ashley Avignone, a fashion consultant, in the Big Apple. Taylor was wearing a simple brown top and jeans, along with a Rebecca Minkoff bag and The Row black ankle boots. It appears as though the two went out for sushi, based on a photo Ashley posted on her Instagram Story.

This is the second time Taylor’s been seen in New York in the middle of her tour: Last week, she and her friend Jack Antonoff were out in New York’s West Village. Notably, that was her first public appearance since news broke that she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split.

Taylor’s next concerts are April 21, 22 and 23 in Houston, Texas.

