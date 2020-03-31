Credit: YouTube

Welcome Home

March 31, 2020

Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her!

Incredible welcome home for Coco’s last chemo treatment.

After many difficult and painful months, Coco completed her final chemotherapy session on Tuesday,

but due to precautions taken during the coronavirus outbreak,

she was unable to take part in the small ceremony normally held for outgoing patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

But her community figured out a way to safely celebrate Coco’s homecoming.

Expecting only a few friends in cars, gathering on their street to wave to Coco at a safe distance,

mom, April Danz was as surprised and touched as Coco was, as they drove past dozens and dozens

of well-wishers with signs, streamers, and balloons.

