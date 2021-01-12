Weird Al’s Childhood Crush

kathclick|BigStock

He was 12 years old and (as you can imagine) pretty awkward, shy and nerdy.

He had a crush on Patrice Y., the girl who sat directly in front of him in math class.

Of course, Patrice would never in a million years have suspected that he had a crush on her,

because he was… painfully shy.

But one day he decided to make his big move.

He decided to draw a picture of her and give it to her.

The heartwarming story continues on his fb page.

Short version, fast forward 50 years.

He saw a twitter by someone who used to sit behind him in math class.

He reached out and asked if she remembered the picture he drew.

she still had it and posted it.

Story: HERE

