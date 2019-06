Fun Fact: The first United States patent for a waffle iron was issued to Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York on August 24, 1869.

Boom, we have National Waffle Day.

So you want to make a batch from scratch tonight? We all LOVE breakfast for dinner:) Here’s a simple recipe for mix (HERE).

But if you feel like going out, why not do Chicken & Waffles! Seattle YELP list (HERE).

More WAFFLE recipes (and topping ideas) along with LOTS of other breakfast options (HERE).