Weekend Traffic Trip-Ups

Remind me again what season this is… Is it Summer or Construction. Another weekend another chance to get stuck in traffic because of “improvement projects”. Here’s a list so you don’t get caught off-guard this weekend.

Seattle

The SR 99 Aurora bridge will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, as crews continue a major paving project.They will pavethe southbound lanes on the north end of the bridge. This work is dependent on dry weather.

will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, as crews continue a major paving project.They will pavethe southbound lanes on the north end of the bridge. This work is dependent on dry weather. All lanes of the southbound SR 99 tunnel will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for routine maintenance that includes checking the jet fans, cameras and overhead signs and cleaning the tunnel.

will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for routine maintenance that includes checking the jet fans, cameras and overhead signs and cleaning the tunnel. Two lanes of the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly on Friday and Saturday as our maintenance crews make repairs to the bridge deck.

will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly on Friday and Saturday as our maintenance crews make repairs to the bridge deck. All lanes of eastbound I-90 between I-5 in Seattle and Island Crest Way on Mercer Island will close from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for inspection of the safety systems inside the Mercer Lid and maintenance in the Mount Baker tunnel. All ramps to eastbound I-90 between I-5 and Island Crest Way will also close but the Island Crest Way on-ramps will be open.

Bellevue

All lanes of northbound I-405 between NE 10th Street and Main Street will close from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday as Sound Transit removes a temporary structure as part of their light rail project. The northbound I-405 ramp to NE 8th Street will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday as well. During the full highway closure, traffic will use the collector-distributor lanes to get around the work area.

Northbound I-405 will be closed in Bellevue this weekend for Sound Transit work.

Snoqualmie Pass

Drivers using I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass should expect heavy weekend traffic including students returning to WSU, as well as lane closures for summer paving and construction work across the corridor.

Tacoma

A traffic shift putting southbound I-5 into its final configuration near SR 16 in Tacoma is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will see some lane and ramp closures as this work is happening and should slow down and be alert for road workers.

Good luck navigating!!!