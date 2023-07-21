Weekend Traffic Nightmare

Road closures will coincide with the Taylor Swift concert, the Capitol Hill Block Party, Bite of Seattle, and Mariners & Storm home games.

You have heard of “Know before you go” WSDOT. This would be the weekend to double check before heading into Seattle.

Taylor Swift will be making her highly anticipated Seattle stop of the Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 (Sat and Sunday).

Tens of thousands of fans will be navigating to the SODO neighborhood on both nights.

The Capitol Hill Block Party is going on from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.

Bite of Seattle will be going on at the Seattle Center during that same time.

These events also coincide with a week of Mariners home games, including games on July 21, 22 and 23 beginning at 7:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. respectively.

Along with the Seattle Storm playing at home Saturday, July 22 6:00 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena Believe in Women Night.

Did I mention 520 bridge will close in both directions from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 21 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

Drivers on the east side should also be aware of a closure of state Route 18 between Issaquah Hobart Road/267th Avenue Southeast and the I-90 interchange for annual maintenance from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21 through noon on Sunday, July 23. During the closure, drivers can follow signed detours using state Route 169, I-405 and I-90 or vice versa.

