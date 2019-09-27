Credit: BigStockPhoto

Weekend Road Construction Might Slow You Down

September 27, 2019

Northbound I-5 traffic will be reduced to two lanes between the I-405/SR 518 Friday through Sunday.

I-5 Tukwila

  • Friday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 29 – Northbound I-5 traffic will be reduced to two lanes between the I-405/SR 518 interchange and the Duwamish River Bridge from 10 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, weather-dependent.

I-5 Seattle

  • Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29 – The I-5 express lanes will open late in the southbound direction, at 12:30 p.m., to allow maintenance of the Ship Canal Bridge drainage system.

SR 9 Marysville

  • Saturday, Sept. 28, to Monday, Sept. 30 – Both directions of SR 9 at 108th Street Northeast will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather-dependent. A signed detour will be in place.

I-90 Seattle

  • Friday, Sept. 27, to Saturday Sept. 28 – Eastbound I-90 between I-5 and 76th Avenue will fully close for maintenance work from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass

  • Construction and maintenance work is taking place on I-90 between North Bend and Vantage, which could add extra time to your travels. Know before you go by planning your trip in advance.

 

