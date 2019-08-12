Credit: BigStockPhoto

Weekend Box Office… Surprises?

August 12, 2019

Despite being down 58% from its opening weekend Hobbs and Shaw repeat at the top of the box office.  I’m dissapointed to hear the movie I’m really looking forward to seeing “The Kitchen” got sauteed.CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST

Who would’ve thought, back in the day, we’d STILL be smellin’ what the Rock is cookin’?  What a life this guy has.  He works hard for it though.

C’mon though… SEVENTH place for The Kitchen?  That pains me.  It looks good.  Melissa McCarthy in a dramatic roll again… I’m a fan.

Not a fan that Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark beat it by 5 places.  Ugh

