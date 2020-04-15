Credit: BigStockPhoto

Wearing a Mask

April 15, 2020

Wash hands before putting it on,  when taking it off don’t touch any thing but the ear straps.

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering

and wash hands immediately after removing.

So if you are leaving the store getting in your car unless you have hand sanitizer, don’t take your mask off untill

you get home and can wash your hands and sanitize your mask.

Aslo

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2,

anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated

or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

