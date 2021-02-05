Wear Red and Give

Every dollar donated through Heart Month will go TWICE as far.

Saving Lives from heart disease and stroke.

Beth and Chad Brown alongside an anonymous donor have offered to match

every gift up to $75,000.

Let’s kick off Wear Red Day with a bang! Support women’s heart health by making a gift today.

Click here

Take your passion for women’s heart health to the next level!

Register for the Live Fierce, Go Red for Women Digital Experience on Wednesday,

February 24. We’re going to live fierce, fight for women in our communities,

demanding health equity and breaking down barriers to give every woman the opportunity to achieve optimal health.

For More info: Click here

