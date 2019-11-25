We Watch Let It Snow & Holiday In The Wild, Review the Food Network App & Give Black Friday Tips [Podcast]

OMG we're Christmas influencers! The wonderful folks at the Food Network sent us a beautiful set of serving bowls and asked us to review their new Food Network Kitchen app that gives you access to all your fav shows and recipes! Cliff LOVES it and was especially impressed by the way they organize their recipes within the app. It's definitely worth checking out for the free content, but you also might want to give the subscription a free trial if you love to cook.

Netflix is definitely upping it's Xmas game this year with offerings like "Let It Snow" and "Holiday In The Wild". We have different thoughts on "Let it Snow" (although mostly around what high school kids are getting up to these days). But both of us agreed that it was worth a watch and were really impressed by the show's diversity. Heather hasn't seen "Holiday in the Wild" yet, but Cliff LOVED it. Honestly, what's not to love about a movie that features romance, Christmas and adorable baby elephants?

Speaking of elephants, they could definitely use your help this Christmas. Here are three ways you can impact these amazing animals:

Adopt an elephant from WWF Gifts . Cliff did this last Christmas and was really impressed with the entire process.

Buy a gift from Ivory Ella. They donate 10% of their profits to elephant charities (almost $1.7 million in the last four years!)

Done directly to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. This is the charity that Kristin Davis has been working with for over 10 years since participating in her first elephant rescue (which inspired "Holiday in the Wild").

Finally, it's almost Black Friday! Cliff and Heather have a few tips on how to survive the Christmas shopping crush (but to be honestly, mostly just recommend shopping from home in your pajamas).