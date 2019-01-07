We Need Your Help! [Survey]

We need YOUR help!

Ever wonder who decides what gets on the radio or how radio stations make decisions?

At WARM 106.9 YOU DECIDE!
WARM 106.9 is always receptive to your texts, emails, calls & social media messages. We want to improve your experience and we need your help for 15-20 minutes!

Questions involve media habits regarding radio, social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web and your so we can give you great content on the platforms and devices you use most often.
Responses are completely confidential and we never share your personal information with anyone. (Just like our contesting).
When you’re ready to take the survey, just click the link below!

SURVEY! 

As always, feel free to reach out and let us know how you’re feeling about ANYTHING! We’re always excited to get your feedback and say, “hello”!

Are we friends on FB?

Thanks in advance!

-Shellie Hart

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
