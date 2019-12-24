We Need to Consider Ourselves All Part of the Foster Family [Podcast]

Christy Crispin is an incredible woman. If you have heard the phrase about accomplishment and success--Find a need, and fill it. Christy is the embodiment of it. Before she and her husband married, they talked about children. She revealed her desire to foster, possibly adopt. And when they welcomed their first foster child just 7 years ago, she discovered how unprepared she was and set out to fix the situation not just for her family, but for others as well. Christy started with YouTube videos and from this grew her blog, and website, and it keeps growing. Her family is growing as well, as they continue to welcome new foster kids, and have adopted as well.

www.afosteredlife.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

