“We make total fools of ourselves”: First look at Jonas Brothers’ Olympic Dreams

NBC

We’ve got our first look at the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming NBC special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which pits Joe, Kevin and Nick against each other in various Olympic sports, including gymnastics, track and field and BMX racing.

In the trailer, we see the guys talking trash, with Joe telling Nick and Kevin, “I’m gonna destroy you both.”

The brothers will get help training for their sports from Olympians like medal-winning gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin, Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, track and field gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and BMX silver medalist Alise Wiloughby. Terry Crews and the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen will be the commentators.

“Competing in Olympic-level events, we’ve always dreamt of this. We’re doing everything we can in the short amount of time to become professional athletes,” says Joe.

“You’re going to see us in a way you’ve never seen us before,” Nick adds. “Even if you’re not a fan, you’re gonna see us in a way you’ve never seen us before. And if you’re really not a fan, like, you hate us, you’re gonna love this show because we make complete fools of ourselves!”

While taping the special, Nick Jonas cracked his rib during the BMX portion of the competition when he fell off the bike and hit the ground hard.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers airs July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.