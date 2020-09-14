A recovered addict donated her kidney to a retired police officer who had “locked her up a couple of times.”

A retired cop was facing dire circumstances.

His kidney was failing, doctors told him he was looking at

an eight-year wait for a new one.

Terrell posted a desperate plea on Facebook,

“If you asked me 100 names of who may give me a kidney,

her name would have not been on the list.

And Jocelynn, the woman he’d arrested several years ago, answered that call.

“I just threw my phone down, and the Holy Spirit told me right then that I had that man’s kidney,”

Terrell credits the former “Alabama’s Most Wanted” list member with saving his life.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE