“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”: Viral ﻿’Encanto’ ﻿song dethrones Adele on ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

The Billboard Hot 100 is no longer talking about Adele‘s “Easy on Me” because a new song has knocked it out of the top spot. The viral track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, is now the biggest song in the country.

This marks the first time in almost 30 years that a Disney song climbed to the top of the Hot 100, and only the second time in history it’s happened. The first time was in 1993, when Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World,” sung by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, soared to number one.

“Bruno” is now songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s first number one hit, and it’s also set the record for having the most credited recording artists ever on a number one song: It features the voices of six different Encanto cast members.

One reason why “Bruno” may have hit number one is because, as Billboard notes, it got a sales boost after the iTunes Store put it on sale for 69 cents.

Coincidentally, the Encanto soundtrack is also the number one album in the country; it’s now held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for three weeks. This marks the first time in Disney history that one of its soundtracks and songs simultaneously topped both charts.

Meanwhile, another song from Encanto, “Surface Pressure,” has broken into the top 10 and currently sits at number nine.

