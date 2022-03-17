“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to get first live performance on Oscars telecast

AMPAS/ABC

It’s not even nominated, but that’s not stopping the Academy from highlighting “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at this year’s Oscars telecast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s number-one hit from Encanto will get its first-ever live performance at the ceremony on Sunday, March 27 on ABC. However, “Bruno” isn’t nominated for Best Original Song at the ceremony — another track from Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas (Two Little Caterpillars),” was submitted for the nomination, and got it.

It’s not surprising that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is getting the spotlight, though: Not only is it insanely popular online, but it’s the longest-running number-one hit in history from a Disney film, spending five weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s not clear yet if every nominee for Best Original Song will be performed during the Oscars ceremony. However, the Academy also announced that there will be a tribute to “60 years of James Bond,” which means a performance by Billie Eilish of her and brother FINNEAS‘ Oscar-nominated James Bond theme “No Time to Die” is likely on tap.

The other nominees for Best Original Song are “Be Alive” from King Richard, co-written and performed by Beyoncé; “Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days, written by Diane Warren and performed by Reba McEntire; and “Down to Joy” from Belfast, written and performed by Van Morrison.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air live from Hollywood on ABC March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

