“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ rules ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for record third week

We’re all still talking about Bruno, because the ultra-viral song from Disney’s Encanto retained its number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record third straight week.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” now ties Disney’s record for longest-running number-one song from any of their movies, live action and animated. “All for Love,” recorded by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting from 1993’s The Three Musketeers, has been the record holder since topping the chart for three weeks between January and February 1994.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is also Disney Music Group’s longest-running number one. The latter owns both Walt Disney Records and ﻿﻿Hollywood Records, which means “Bruno” has bested Plain White T‘s “Hey There Delilah,” which ruled the Hot 100 for two weeks in 2007.

Fans streamed “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” 35.6 million times and snapped up an additional 8,400 copies over the past week.

In addition, the ﻿Encanto ﻿soundtrack extended its reign atop the ﻿Billboard﻿ 200 for a fifth week after selling an 110,000 equivalent album units over the previous week. This marks the first time in 26 years that a soundtrack and one of its singles simultaneously ruled both Billboard charts for three weeks. The last time it happened was when the Dangerous Minds soundtrack went to number one in September 1995, while Coolio‘s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which featured L.V., also from the soundtrack, topped the Hot 100.

