Anna Took a Trip on a Disney Cruise, Claire took a road trip to California and Laurie hung out with Matthew McConaughey. #whatnooowaay. Yes way, and all three had a magical time. Claire described her nieces’ wedding as magical. Anna’s trip was magical because, you know – Disney. And Laurie’s experience was magical because, you know – Magic Mike… Or not!

