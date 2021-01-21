We Are The Worst State For Driving

Washington is one of the nation’s worst states for driving.
The study, by personal finance website WalletHub,
found that Washington ranks as the third-worst state for drivers,
thanks mainly to steep gas prices, high rates of car theft,
poor overall road quality, traffic congestion and other factors.
The only states with a worse rating than Washington are California and Hawaii.
The Evergreen State also ranks below average for rush-hour traffic
congestion and auto maintenance costs.
The study also found that traffic congestion costs U.S.
drivers $88 billion per year and wastes 99 hours of their time.
You can view the study’s full results here >>