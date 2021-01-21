Laurie Blog

We Are The Worst State For Driving

Fuel Problem
Washington is one of the nation’s worst states for driving.

The study, by personal finance website WalletHub,

found that Washington ranks as the third-worst state for drivers,

thanks mainly to steep gas prices, high rates of car theft,

poor overall road quality, traffic congestion and other factors.

The only states with a worse rating than Washington are California and Hawaii.

The Evergreen State also ranks below average for rush-hour traffic

congestion and auto maintenance costs.

The only categories in which Washington was rated above average were
its overall safety ranking, the number of car dealerships per capita
and the number of auto repair shops per capita.

The study also found that traffic congestion costs U.S.

drivers $88 billion per year and wastes 99 hours of their time.

