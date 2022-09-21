WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM

GeorgeColePhoto|BigStock

PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90.

If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.

“Now we need to get this work done before winter sets in,” WSDOT’s Tom Pearce said. “It is kind of weather sensitive. So we can’t do it in heavy rain or cold weather.”

The closure schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, westbound I-90 reduced to one lane west of 76th Avenue SE

10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday , all lanes of westbound I-90 will close

, all lanes of westbound I-90 will close One lane of the West Mercer Way on-ramp will remain open

