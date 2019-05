With temps in the 80’s this weekend, here’s a reminder of some great places and ways to keep cool during the spring and summer months.

We’re getting the heatwave started early this year…at least for the weekend, we’re going to be seeing temps hitting the mid 80’s and possibly approaching 90 in some areas on Saturday!

In case you need a reminder of some fun and easy ways to cool off since most of us don’t have air conditioning, check out THIS LIST.