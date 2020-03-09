Way to go Microsoft

Some people have the option to work from home, but the service providers don’t have that option.

As a result, we’ve decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our vendor hourly service providers their regular

pay during this period of reduced service needs. This is independent of whether their full services are needed.

This will ensure that, in Puget Sound for example, the 4,500 hourly employees who work in our

facilities will continue to receive their regular wages even if their work hours are reduced.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069