Wave Your Flags September 11th

On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Wreaths Across America calls for every American to stand outside

and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46AM, 9:03 AM, 9:37AM and 10:03AM.

At 8:46 a.m., On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines

Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade

of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern

facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77

into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a

field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women were moved to find an old American flag

and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims.

These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,”

and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.

After they retired on September 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance)

Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition.

Participants in the Sept 11th flag waving are encouraged to take video and pictures of their

participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America,

their family and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH

the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation.

Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong

when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

This would be a GREAT school project.

