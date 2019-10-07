Watching Horror Films Ages Your Face.

I’m about to start looking REALLY old because I’m in scary movie mode these days!

Experts believe the faces we pull while watching thrillers or horrors, as well as laughter during comedies, could be making contributing to the age lines on our faces.

A study of 2,000 Brits found that over the course of the average horror film, fans will contort their face in fear 11 times, while thrillers will see viewers pull a shocked, tense or surprised face nine times.

And the average comedy will involve 11 bouts of laughter.

This double whammy of muscle over-activation might result in frown lines and crow’s feet around the eyes, which when repeated over a five-year period could again result in 50 per cent worse lines developing around the eye area.

