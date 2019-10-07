Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Watching Horror Films Ages Your Face.

October 7, 2019

I’m about to start looking REALLY old because I’m in scary movie mode these days!

Experts believe the faces we pull while watching thrillers or horrors, as well as laughter during comedies, could be making contributing to the age lines on our faces.

A study of 2,000 Brits found that over the course of the average horror film, fans will contort their face in fear 11 times, while thrillers will see viewers pull a shocked, tense or surprised face nine times.

And the average comedy will involve 11 bouts of laughter.

This double whammy of muscle over-activation might result in frown lines and crow’s feet around the eyes, which when repeated over a five-year period could again result in 50 per cent worse lines developing around the eye area.

 

Full story HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
