Watch trailer for new Helen Reddy biopic, 'I Am Woman'

In the ’70s, Helen Reddy topped the charts with hits like “I Am Woman,” “Angie Baby,” “You and Me Against the World,” “Delta Dawn,” “Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady” and “Leave Me Alone (Ruby Red Dress).” Now, her story is coming to the big screen.

I Am Woman, a biopic telling the story of the Australian singer’s rise to fame, will be released in theaters and on demand on September 11. It stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy, Evan Peters as her second husband and manager, Jeff Wald, and Danielle MacDonald as her friend, Australian rock journalist Lillian Roxon.

The movie had its premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival; Reddy’s granddaughter, who sings an original song in the movie, performed at the premiere.

Redd was the first Australian-born artist to have a U.S. number-one hit and the first to win a Grammy. In 1973, while accepting her trophy for Best Female Pop, Rock or Folk Vocal Performance for “I Am Woman,” Reddy famously thanked her record company, her husband and God — because, as Reddy said pointedly, “She makes everything possible.”

Reddy’s last major public appearance came at the Women’s March in January of 2017 in Los Angeles. At that event, she was introduced by Jamie Lee Curtis and sang an a cappella version of “I Am Woman.”

