Watch trailer for ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ documentary

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing & Sony Music Entertainment

Following the news that a new documentary about George Michael, narrated by the late star himself, would be heading to movie theaters worldwide on June 22, we now have the first trailer for the project.

The movie, George Michael Freedom Uncut, focuses on the period after the release of his 1987 Faith album made George a massive superstar, through the time following the release of his 1990 follow up, Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1. During that time, George fought for his artistic freedom and lived through the devastating deaths of both his mother and his first real love.

In the trailer, we hear George say, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be,” along with footage of him performing for stadiums full of screaming fans. He also expresses his desire to “leave songs that will mean something to other generations.”

There’s also footage of George’s musical collaborators and celebrity friends talking about him and his artistry, including the supermodel stars of his “Freedom 90!” video — Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista — as well as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Mary J. Blige, Tony Bennett and fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

At one point, Liam Gallagher of the British band Oasis calls George a “modern-day Elvis.”

If you visit GeorgeMichaelFreedomUncut.com, you can find out which theaters will be showing the film near you, and you can buy tickets as well.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.