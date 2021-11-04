Watch the trailer for ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concert production

ABBA in 2021, in motion-capture suits/Credit: Baillie Walsh

ABBA‘s reunion album Voyage arrives Friday, but the Swedish pop icons have already dropped the first trailer for their ABBA Voyage concert production, which launches next year at a purpose-built theater in London.

In the brief trailer, you can see digital “avatars” of Bjorn, Benny, Anni-Frid and Agnetha, looking as they did in the ’70s, performing on stage under pyramid-shaped lights. It’s set to the group’s 1978 single, “Summer Night City.”

The avatars were created by having the real members of ABBA perform for hours while wearing motion-capture suits. In addition to the avatars and a light show, the concert production also features a ten-piece live band.

More tickets have also been released for sale; you can now buy them for shows through December of 2022.

