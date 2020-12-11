Watch the new official video for Whitney Houston's "One Wish (For Christmas)"

Sante D’Orazio

Whitney Houston‘s record label has given fans a holiday gift: A new lyric video for the legendary singer’s 2003 song, “One Wish (For Christmas).”

The video for the song — the title track of Whitney’s 2003 album, One Wish: The Holiday Album — was directed by Katia Temkin and is a mixture of whimsical animation and performance footage of Whitney from that era.

The song, first recorded by R&B star Freddie Jackson on his 1994 Christmas album, was the only single from Whitney’s Christmas album. It went gold and reached #20 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart.

The song’s lyrics are more relevant than ever in 2020, as Whitney sings, “I would pray for hope and unity/On Christmas day/If I had one wish for Christmas/There would be joy and peace here on earth/If I had one wish for Christmas this year/We would all come together as one.”

Along with the video, a new collection of Whitney “One Wish” merch is now available at Whitney’s online store. In addition to the album itself, Whitney wrapping paper, ornaments, beanies and and mugs are available. There are also t-shirts and hoodies, some of which feature the song’s inspiring lyrics.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.