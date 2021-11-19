Watch Taylor Swift perform, induct Carole King into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

If you didn’t make it to Cleveland, OH last month to attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, you can watch the whole thing unfold this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Taylor Swift had the honor of opening the show with a tribute to one of her musical heroes, Carole King.

On Friday, Taylor tweeted a picture of herself hugging Carole and a picture of her performing one of Carole’s most enduring songs, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” Taylor wrote, “Carole, you and your music mean more to me than I could ever sum up in a speech or a performance. But I TRIED. #RockHall2021 tomorrow at 8pm ET.”

Taylor’s treatment of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” was decidedly different from the version by The Shirelles, which hit number one in 1960, and from Carole’s own version on her iconic 1971 album, Tapestry.

“The version that she did was amazing, and she just owned it…and it’s a way that I’ve never done it,” Carole told reporters of Taylor backstage at the Induction last month. “No one’s ever done it that way, and that’s my joy as a songwriter, to see how different people interpret a song.”

This was the legendary artist’s second time being inducted into the Rock Hall: She’s previously gone in as a songwriter along with her former husband and writing partner, Gerry Goffin.

Other stars who were inducted this year include Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Foo Fighters and JAY-Z. Performers and presenters you’ll see on the HBO ceremony Saturday night include Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie and more.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.