Watch Ryan Tedder answer a question on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

ABC/Eric McCandless

The members of OneRepublic are among the contestants on this Sunday night’s episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, but you can now watch a preview clip posted on Billboard that features lead singer Ryan Tedder facing off against some intimidating competition.

For some reason, OneRepublic is going up against the cast of the FX drama Mayans M.C., a Sons of Anarchy spinoff about a super-tough motorcycle club. When Ryan comes to the podium against Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo, Ryan tries to intimidate him by making a throat-cutting gesture. Host Steve Harvey then suggests that the singer knock it off.

“It’s a different group over there,” Harvey says, referring to the fact that the actors, well, look like the type of people who should be in a motorcycle gang.

“True, I probably shouldn’t have done that. I don’t know why I did that. I take it back,” agrees Ryan.

“I got my money on tattoos and braids,” Harvey notes, referring to the actors’ appearances.

The question Harvey asks Ryan and JD is a fill-in-the-blank one: “The mortician might have a collection of *blanks* he’s taken off people.”

Ryan buzzes in first, and says “Jewelry.” Is that one of the top five answers on the board? Find out Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

