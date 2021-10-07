Watch Rob Thomas & Carlos Santana rock out in “Move” video; hear a snippet of Rob’s new Christmas song

BMG

The official video for “Move” — the single that reunites Rob Thomas with his “Smooth” partner Carlos Santana — has arrived.

The black-and-white clip features Thomas singing alone under a stormy, lightning-filled sky, while Santana tosses off his signature guitar licks standing on a mirror in a black void. In the second verse, American Authors singer Zac Barnett joins Santana on the mirror, which begins to crack. Later on, Santana stands on top of a massive pile of speakers, playing the maracas.

“Move” is from Santana’s new album, Blessings and Miracles, which arrives October 15.

In addition to “Move,” Rob’s other musical project is a Christmas album, though a title and release date have yet to be announced. However, he’s posted a snippet of a new song that appears to be called “Christmas In a Small Town.”

