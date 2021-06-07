Watch Pink’s son steal the show at his big sister’s birthday party

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

If you’ve watched Pink‘s documentary All I Know So Far, you know her son, Jameson, always likes to be the center of attention. So it’s not surprising that during his big sister’s birthday party, he totally tried to steal the show.

Pink’s daughter, Willow, turned 10 on June 2. Over the weekend, Pink posted a video of the birthday party she threw for her. In the clip, Willow is doing karaoke and singing Vance Joy‘s hit “Riptide.”

But while she’s singing, Jameson, wearing striped pajamas, seems to be doing everything he can to take the spotlight off his sister, busting out some wild and crazy dance moves while holding a lollipop.

“I threw willow a party but no one told Jameson that,” Pink captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “#thisfamilyisnuts.” She also tagged Vance Joy, and wrote, “our family loves you buddy!”

At least Willow can take comfort in the fact that she, and not Jameson, got to perform an aerial routine with mom during the recent Billboard Music Awards.

