Watch Pink turn a supermarket into a disco roller rink in new “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” video

RCA Records

After multiple teases, Pink has released her new song and video, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Pink co-wrote the song with Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she’s worked on past hits like “Raise Your Glass” and “Perfect.” The track is about continuing to be happy despite hard times. “I want my life to be like a Whitney Houston song,” she sings.

In the video, Pink roller skates through a grocery store, interacting with all kinds of people, from a little girl to an old woman. As she skates out to the parking lot, a bunch of people eye her suspiciously, but when she ducks into a food truck, emerges in a different outfit and busts a move in the parking lot, she wins them over.

Pink then leads everyone in the parking lot into the grocery store, which has now been transformed into a disco with multiple mirror balls and lights, and they all have a massive dance party.

Pink will give the song its TV premiere on the 2022 American Music Awards, airing November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PTT on ABC.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

