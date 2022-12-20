Watch Pink rock out with Dave Grohl and Jack Black on Grohl’s latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ 2022 episode

ABC

As previously reported, earlier this month, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his pal, producer Greg Kurstin, staged the first-ever live edition of their Hanukkah Sessions performances, which they’ve been doing for the past three years, and Pink was a special guest. Now you can watch the performance online.

Grohl and Kurstin started doing The Hanukkah Sessions during lockdown in 2020, performing covers of songs by Jewish musicians and releasing one for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. This year’s was recorded December 5 at LA’s Largo club with special guests like director Judd Apatow, Grohl’s daughter Violet and actor/singer Jack Black.

Pink was a part of the fun because she’s Jewish. The video’s description reads, “One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, Pink shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple, ‘Get The Party Started!’”

Pink then runs through a rough version of her 2001 breakthrough hit, encouraging the crowd to get up and dance and referring to a lyric sheet when she messes up the lyrics. Then Jack Black appears, and Pink points the mic in his direction as he sings the chorus.

Earlier this year, Pink joined Grohl and Foo Fighters for the all-star tribute concert for the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. Taylor played on Pink’s 2019 album Hurts 2B Human.

Other Jewish artists — or bands that feature Jewish artists — whose songs Grohl and Kurstin have covered over the years include Bob Dylan, Beastie Boys, Drake, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, The Ramones, KISS, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and Van Halen.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

