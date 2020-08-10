Watch now: Sheryl Crow releases video for "Woman in the White House"

The clip shows footage of Sheryl singing and walking near the White House and the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., intercut with footage of women marching and protesting over the years at the Women’s March, Black Lives Matter protests, gay rights demonstrations and marches for women’s suffrage.

“Our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard,” Sheryl says in a statement. “We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

Sheryl’s also announced the release of her first seven-inch vinyl single in more than 20 years: A limited-edition 45rpm single of “Woman in the White House.” The flip side will be a new, unreleased song that’ll be announced in the coming weeks. Only 500 copies of the single, pressed on red, white and blue splatter vinyl, will be available, as part of a bundle with a custom tie-dye t-shirt.

You can pre-order the bundle starting today at Sheryl’s merch store. A portion of the proceeds will go to She Should Run, a charity that helps women who are contemplating running for public office.

By Andrea Dresdale

