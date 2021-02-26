Watch Nick Jonas try to convince 'SNL' castmembers that he's a star

Nick Jonas is the host and the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, but in a new promo of the show, he has a hard time convincing a couple of SNL castmembers that he’s worthy of the gig.

In the clip, Nick announces that he’s hosting and performing on SNL. Cast member Bowen Yang then pumps him up, saying, “Kid, this is your big night!” while fellow cast member Ego Nwodim adds, “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere!”

“It’s your big shot!” adds Bowen. “Don’t blow it!” advises Ego.

“Um, I think I’ve kind of like already made it, because I’m a very successful music artist?” Nick responds.

“Exactly! That’s a great attitude!” says Ego, with Bowen adding, “Fake it ’til you make it!”

In the second promo, Bowen and Ego are disappointed that Nick’s role as musical guest means they can’t debut their new single “You Idiot.” They proceed to sing it for Nick, who storms off in disgust.

Bowen and Ego respond, “He loves it!”

Catch Nick debuting his new single “Spaceman,” from his upcoming album of the same name, on SNL this weekend.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.