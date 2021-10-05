Watch new trailer for Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film

Ricardo Gomes Â©2021 Paramount+

A new trailer has arrived for Madonna‘s Madame X concert film, debuting Friday on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Set to one of the songs on the Madame X album, “Ciao Bella,” the trailer shows Madonna in a number of different wigs and costumes, performing with numerous costumed dancers in front of video screen projections. We also see black-and-white footage of Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes, dancing.

The trailer gives fans a much better look at the staging and vibe of Madonna’s Madame X tour, which saw her play multiple dates at theaters in major cities. The tour started in September of 2019 and was forced to wrap up March 8, 2020 due to the pandemic. Along the way, the Queen of Pop had to cancel several dates due to injury.

While the tour focused heavily on the songs on the Madame X album, Madonna also performed a number of classics, like “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Like a Prayer,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Express Yourself” and “Vogue.”

