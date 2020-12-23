Watch Michael Buble serenade sick kids, a cappella, masked and socially distanced

Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Listening to Michael Buble‘s Christmas album is great, but how much better is it when Michael himself shows up outside your door to serenade you?

That’s just what Michael did recently: He teamed up with Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson and sang Christmas carols while standing on the lawn of Canuck Place, a children’s hospice in Vancouver that provides free care and support for kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

While Pettersson pretty much just stood there, Michael, wearing a mask and keeping well away from the building, delighted the kids and their caregivers with a cappella renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” — complete with beat-boxing — and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“We’re not rehearsed, but I think this could be something we take on the road,” joked Michael, a Vancouver native and father of three.

After the performance, the Canucks mascot, Fin the Whale, dressed in a Santa suit, brought presents to the front steps of the hospice.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.