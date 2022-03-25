Watch Michael Bublé in full-on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mode in new video for ‘Higher’

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé‘s new album Higher is here, and so is the cinematic video for the title track.

Directed by Dancing with the Stars‘ Derek Hough, who also choreographed it as part of a team, the video has Michael showing off his best dance moves with a troupe of women in red dresses, who perform elaborate dance sequences in a variety of luxurious interior locations.

Acording to a press release, the video was “launched” to Michael’s YouTube channel from space by a custom-built “MB” aircraft. In a statement, Michael says, “This is a dream come true for me. I’ve always had a fascination with outer space.”

“Derek Hough directed the video and he is one of the most talented humans in America right now,” Michael adds. “I feel I’ve made the best record of my career and it only seemed right to present this video from the highest place possible.”

As previously reported, the song “Higher” was based on an idea by Michael’s eight-year-old son, Noah. It’s one of several original songs on the album, which also features Michael’s current hit, “I’ll Never Not Love You,” a duet with Willie Nelson, plus production by Paul McCartney and covers of both standards and modern pop classics.

