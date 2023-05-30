Watch Michael Bublé give his Grammy acceptance speech as he unboxes his trophy

ABC/Lou Rocco

It’s a little-known fact that if you win a Grammy, the one they hand you onstage isn’t yours to keep — it’s a prop. You get the real Grammy, with your name and category engraved on it, months later in the mail. Michael Bublé couldn’t attend the ceremony earlier this year to receive his prop, so when he got it in the mail recently, he finally gave his acceptance speech — and documented it on Instagram.

Michael’s Grammy was for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Higher. “I wanted to be part of being with you when I opened my Grammy that just came,” he said as he struggled to open the box. “I just want to say thank you so much. Thank you, God, my beautiful wife and kids, my family, all my friends … all of my beautiful co-writers, all you beautiful people … and mostly … I want to thank you.”

After opening the shipping box, he lifted off the top of the actual box to reveal his gleaming golden gramophone statuette.

“There she is,” Michael said. “I mean, it’s not all about winning, but sometimes, it feels really good! And thank you to the Academy!”

Michael kicks off a tour of Australia later this week.

