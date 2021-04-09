Watch Maren Morris get in “The Middle” of some mac ‘n cheese & her Spotify awards plaque

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Target

Because they’re silver and concave, the plaques that Spotify gives to artists for racking up one billion streams of one of their tracks have inspired some musicians to turn them into dinner plates. Now Maren Morris is jumping on that bandwagon.

On her socials, Maren wrote, “Said I’d do it,” alongside a black-and-white video of herself cooking mac ‘n cheese, dumping it on her plaque, and eating it while wearing a fancy dress.

“thanks for a billion streams on The Middle, y’all,” she wrote, referring to her Grammy-nominated smash hit with Zedd and Grey. “And thank you @spotify for the multi-purpose plaque.”

“The Middle,” released in 2018, was a top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys in 2019.

In 2018, Taylor Swift invited Maren to join her onstage to perform “The Middle” during the Arlington, TX stop of her Reputation Stadium Tour. Maren can currently be heard singing on the song “You All Over Me” on Taylor’s newly released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album project.

said I'd do it. 🖤🤍 thanks for a billion streams on The Middle, y'all. and thank you @Spotify for the multi-purpose plaque. 💿 pic.twitter.com/8fuH6IHZPc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 9, 2021

