Watch Madonna & family celebrate her dad’s 90th birthday at his Michigan vineyard

Global superstar or not, Madonna doesn’t forget her roots. The Queen of Pop traveled back to her home state of Michigan to celebrate a huge milestone: Her father Silvio “Tony” Ciccone‘s 90th birthday.

Madonna posted an Instagram video on Thursday featuring footage of herself and her children David, Mercy, Lourdes, Stella and Estere with her dad at his Michigan establishment, Ciccone Vineyards. Madonna’s eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, wasn’t in the photos, but People magazine says he was there. Presents were exchanged, cake was eaten, cards were opened, and photos were taken.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna captioned the post, which also included a sweet photo of herself embracing her dad.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life,” she continued. “Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

Madonna chose the song “Golden Brown” by British punk band The Stranglers as the background music for the montage — a strange choice, considering that the song is about heroin.

In a separate post, Madonna included some backstage footage of her father joining her and her dancers for a pre-show prayer circle during her Reinvention Tour. In the caption, she wrote, “Heavenly Father (Dad), thank you for giving me life..And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G.”

