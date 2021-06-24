Watch Kelly Clarkson & two-thirds of Wilson Phillips sing a Beach Boys classic

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson brought together three generations of music legend Brian Wilson‘s family for the Kellyoke segment of her talk show on Thursday.

For her performance of the Beach Boys‘ 1966 classic “God Only Knows,” Kelly brought together Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys mastermind who wrote the song, plus Wilson’s daughters Carnie and Wendy, who make up two-thirds of Wilson Phillips.

Carnie’s daughter Lola Bonfiglio also joined them. According to the show, it’s the first time these three generations of Wilsons have ever performed together.

In an emotional touch, the performance soundtracked a video called “Summer 2021 Together Again,” showing people reuniting with their loved ones after being apart due to the pandemic.

