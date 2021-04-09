Watch Kelly Clarkson prove yet again that she’s the Queen of TMI

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

If you ever doubted that Kelly Clarkson has absolutely no filter, she just proved it once again on her talk show on Thursday, where she shared an incident that should be in the dictionary next to the phrase “TMI.”

Kelly was interviewing country music star Clint Black, who shared that in an upcoming episode of his own talk show, fellow country star Sara Evans relates a story about how she once had to pee onstage. “How many of us haven’t peed on stage?” Clint joked.

That inspired Kelly to share a story about a similar incident that happened to her, but as she put it, “It wasn’t pee, my friend.”

“I got some kinda wrecked up from some kinda food and I literally, we were in an arena, and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said my man, I don’t have a filter,” Kelly began.

“I had to RUUUUUUUN backstage to my quick-change,” she continued. “I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad! It was bad, Clint!”

As the audience laughed, Kelly noted, “We might have to edit this out, but I’m just sayin’, it happens. What are you supposed to do?”

Don’t worry, Kelly: That’s why we love you. We think.

(The story comes at 4:03 into the video.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.