Watch Josh Groban sing "America the Beautiful" at the National Prayer Service

Josh Groban performed during Thursday morning’s National Prayer Service, which was attended virtually by President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who gathered with their spouses and relatives to watch it from the White House’s State Dining Room.

The singer belted out “America the Beautiful” while standing in a whitewashed space that looked like the top floor of an empty warehouse. He was joined on video by award-winning gospel act Donald Lawrence & Company. Also performing were R&B legend Patti LaBelle and gospel icons The Clark Sisters.

Prior the performance, Josh wrote on social media of the interfaith service, “Whether you follow a specific religion or, like me, have a more personal journey to a definition of spirituality, I love this event because it invites all faiths, without the politics, to join hands.”

As with many artists who perform at these kinds of events, Josh’s involvement in the service drew comments both positive and negative from fans: Some praised him for participating, while others slammed him for agreeing to sing for Biden.

Over the weekend, Josh also performed at the virtual “Indoguration” for Biden’s rescue dog, Major. That virtual event raised $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Society.

