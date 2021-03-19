Watch John Oates sing "Maneater" with a saxophone-playing Bigfoot

John Oates has spent decades performing with Daryl Hall, but now he’s collaborating with a guy with even more impressive hair.

John has teamed up with viral-video star Saxsquatch, who plays the saxophone while dressed as an enormous, sunglasses-and-bandana-wearing Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, for a new version of Hall & Oates‘ 1982 number-one hit, “Maneater.” The video shows the two performing the song in a forest — with John singing lead — intercut with colorful, ’70s-style graphics.

If your reaction to this is “Why?,” it has to do with John’s virtual benefit festival, Oates Song Fest 7908, which is streaming this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube via nugs.tv. John’s co-host for the event will be Saxsquatch, and the two are going to perform this new version of “Maneater” together during the evening.

As previously reported, the benefit, which John organized with his wife, Aimee, was created to raise money for Feeding America, a charitable organization that supports food banks across the U.S.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the cause during the festival, which will feature solo performances by John and Daryl, plus Michael McDonald, REO Speedwagon‘s Kevin Cronin, Gavin DeGraw, Sara Bareilles, Jewel, Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish, Sheila E., The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Sammy Hagar, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and many others.

By Andrea Dresdale

