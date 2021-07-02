Watch John Mayer give JP Saxe the “coolest moment of [his] life”

John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

JP Saxe has already had plenty of highlights in his career, including being nominated for a Grammy, winning a Juno Award, duetting with Maren Morris and falling in love with his “If the World Is Ending” co-writer and duet partner, Julia Michaels. But Thursday night, the Canadian singer/songwriter experienced what he calls “the coolest moment of my life.”

JP performed “Here’s Hopin’,” one of the songs from his new album Dangerous Levels of Introspection, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and John Mayer backed him up on guitar. John also plays guitar on the song on the record.

Posting a video of the performance, JP wrote, “thank you for the coolest moment of my life. @colbertlateshow @JohnMayer.”

On Instagram, JP posted a photo of himself and John, and explained, “him havin my back like this on the first week of my album release is one of the coolest, kindest and most generous things anyone’s ever done for me. I fell in love with songwriting in large part cuz of how his songs make me feel and now we get to do this song together just the two of us.”

JP, who also appeared on NBC’s Today show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the past week, kicks off his The Feelings Are Stupid tour in October.

