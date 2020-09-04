Watch football players lip-sync to Céline Dion in new spot for the NFL on ESPN

In a new ad celebrating the return of the NFL on ESPN, Celine’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” soundtracks a montage of players and fans looking sad and defeated — but they quickly switch to jubilation as fireworks go off, and we see scenes of players, coaches and fans going crazy with excitement, on the field and off.

That footage is intercut with scenes from ESPN parent company Disney productions like Remember the Titans, Family Guy and The Lion King, as well as a number of players giving their all while singing along with Céline.



The creative director of the company that made the spot tells the website Muse, “When you go out and ask NFL players…to record themselves lip syncing to Céline Dion, you don’t really know what you’re going to get. These guys went above and beyond, each taking their own creative liberties, and sent us stuff that went above and beyond what we were expecting.”

According to Muse, the players who are seen getting into it include the Titans’ Derrick Henry, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and the Seahawks’ Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin.

By Andrea Dresdale

