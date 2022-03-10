Watch: Elton John/Stevie Wonder duet “Finish Line” now has a heartwarming video

Bob Gruen

On his most recent album The Lockdown Sessions, Elton John teamed up everyone from Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa to Stevie Nicks to Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, but he was really excited about duetting with his old friend Stevie Wonder on the song “Finish Line.” Now, you can watch the emotional and heartwarming video for the track.

The clip mixes vintage home movie footage and photos of pivotal moments in people’s lives with scenes from the pandemic, so in addition to couples with their babies, weddings and family gatherings, you’ll see overwhelmed healthcare workers and masked-up people going about their daily lives.

In the middle of it all is footage of Elton and Stevie performing together over the years, including clips of video for their 1985 #1 charity hit “That’s What Friends Are For,” which also featured Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight.

When the album was first released, Elton said that “Finish Line” marked his first-ever vocal duet with Stevie, who also played harmonica and acoustic piano on the track.

“It sounds simply incredible. Stevie sounds like he’s 19 again,” Elton noted. “It was a special experience making this record with Stevie.”

Released in October 2021, The Lockdown Sessions peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200.

